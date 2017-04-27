Red Sox pitching prospect seriously injured in Florida car crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WHDH) — A Red Sox pitching prospect was seriously injured in a fiery car crash Wednesday night in Florida.

The crash happened in Lehigh Acres. Police said a driver jumped the median and slammed into Kevin Steen’s SUV. The car went up in flames, killing the driver.

Steen was taken to a hospital near the crash, where he remains in critical condition.

Steen, 26, was drafted by the Red Sox in 2014 and plays for the Lowell Spinners. He was in Florida for extended spring training.

The Red Sox said their thoughts and prayers are with Steen and his family.

