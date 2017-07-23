ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are calling up third base prospect Rafael Devers after failing to find a better solution on the trade market.

Devers will join the Red Sox in Seattle on Monday and make his major league debut against the Mariners on Tuesday, Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said after a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Red Sox have gotten little production from third this season. They had hoped for a bounce back from Pablo Sandoval, but they cut bait with Kung Fu Panda by releasing him last week.

Dombrowski says Boston explored a trade to upgrade the position, but Devers “gives us as good a chance as anybody that we’ve had a chance to acquire.”

The 20-year-old Devers hit .368 with two home runs and four RBIs in 10 games with Triple-A Pawtucket after batting .300 with 18 homers in 77 games at Double-A Portland.

