Red Sox win home opener over Pirates, 5-3

BOSTON (WHDH) - ​Backed by a monster home run by Andrew Benintendi, the Red Sox started the 2017 season off on the right foot with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Benintendi’s fifth-inning home run capped a five-run inning that helped the Sox break a scoreless tie. The Pirates got 3 back in the 7th on singles from Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer and a sacrifice fly from Starling Marte.

The 7th-inning rally was enough to knock Sox starter Rick Porcello for the game, but the 2016 Cy Young Award winner still managed to pick up the victory.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless 9th to earn the save.

Pablo Sandoval broke open the scoring in the fifth, scoring Jackie Bradley Jr. on an infield single. Pedroia brought in Sandoval with a single to center that set the table for Benintendi’s towering drive to right.

Sandy Leon and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits for the victorious Sox (1-0).

The teams play again on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)