Price uneven in season debut, White Sox get past Red Sox 5-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Red Sox lefty David Price had an uneven season debut while Melky Cabrera homered and drove in four runs, helping the Chicago White Sox rally past Boston 5-4 on Monday.

Price, who missed the first part of the year with a strained left elbow, threw 88 pitches in five innings. The former AL Cy Young Award winner gave up two hits, including Cabrera’s three-run homer, walked two and hit two batters. He also struck out four.

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia sprained his left wrist in the first inning and exited in the second. He was hurt trying to beat out a hit when first baseman Jose Abreu slid into the bag, with Pedroia putting his hands on the ground to brace for the fall.

Price was in line for the win before Kevan Smith hit an RBI double off Matt Barnes (3-2) in the seventh, tying it at 4.

Cabrera had an RBI single with two outs on a soft liner up the middle that landed in between shortstop Xander Bogaerts and second baseman Josh Rutledge. Kevan Smith kept motoring around third and headed for home, and Rutledge’s throw beat him to the plate, but skipped away from catcher Christian Vazquez.

Juan Minaya (1-0) and Tommy Kahnle each pitched a scoreless inning before David Robertson got three outs for his eighth save in nine chances, finishing Chicago’s fourth win in five games.

Boston almost got a tying homer in the eighth, but Mitch Moreland’s drive hooked foul in right.

Mookie Betts homered for Boston, which has dropped two in a row after a six-game win streak. Bogaerts had a sacrifice fly and a slick stop that started an inning-ending double play in the fifth.

Next up is a fun little Tuesday night when Chris Sale faces his former team for the first time since he was traded to Boston over the winter. Jose Quintana pitches for Chicago in a matchup of All-Star left-handers.

The White Sox saluted Sale with a highlight video during the first inning of the series opener, and the pitcher waved his cap to the cheering crowd.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Pablo Sandoval (sprained right knee) remains on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket, and manager John Farrell said they will take a look “where things are” with the third baseman after the series against the White Sox. … RHP Carson Smith (Tommy John surgery) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled for another one on Tuesday. “We’re hopeful that hitters are soon in his schedule,” Farrell said.

White Sox: RHP James Shields (right lat strain) threw 45 pitches over three innings in a simulated game. “I think we’re ready to go on a rehab assignment here soon,” he said. … RHP Nate Jones (elbow inflammation) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session, including some sliders.

UP NEXT

Sale (5-2, 2.34 ERA) is 4-0 with a 3.57 ERA in five May starts. He has struck out at least 10 in eight of his first 10 starts with his new team. Quintana (2-6, 4.82 ERA) is coming off his worst start of the year, allowing eight runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in an 8-6 loss at Arizona on Wednesday.

