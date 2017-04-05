BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh because of flu-like symptoms.

Manager John Farrell said Betts, the AL’s runner-up for MVP last season, is feeling the symptoms along with utility infielder Brock Holt and left-handed reliever Robbie Ross Jr.

Farrell said both Betts and Holt were tested, but neither had the actual flu virus. Holt was sent home.

“We’ve got a few tentative situations health-wise,” Farrell said. “Mookie’s not in the lineup because of flu-like symptoms. That’s kind of hit our clubhouse fairly hard.”

Farrell was unsure if Betts or Ross Jr. would be available.

Left-hander Chris Sale, acquired in a trade from the White Sox during the offseason, makes his Red Sox debut in the teams’ second game of the season.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)