Report: Celtics trade Avery Bradley to Pistons

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to an ESPN report, the Boston Celtics are finalizing a trade to send guard Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics will send Bradley to the Pistons for center Marcus Morris.

Bradley, the 19th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Texas, has been a defensive stalwart for the Celtics, but his offensive game improved over the past few seasons. He averaged 16.3 points per game for Boston this past season in an average of more than 33 minutes per game.

He averaged 16.7 points per game this past postseason, helping the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Morris, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 14 points and 4.2 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game this season. Morris was the No. 14 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

The Celtics will also give up a second-round pick in the deal, according to ESPN.

