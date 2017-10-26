FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Linebacker Dont’a Hightower of the New England Patriots is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to national insider for the NFL Network.

For the #Patriots, LB Dont’a Hightower (torn pec) is their rock on D, their leader and communicator. Losing him for the season is brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2017

Hightower injured his right shoulder during the third quarter of Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Losing him for the season is brutal,” said Ian Rapoport, national insider for the NFL Network.

