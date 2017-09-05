Report: Red Sox used Apple watch to steal hand signals from Yankees

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Red Sox are being investigated for using an Apple Watch to steal hand signals from the Yankees, according to a new report from the New York Times.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman filed the complaint nearly two weeks ago. The report said the complaint included video of a Sox training staff member looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying a message to players.

While it is legal to steal signals, teams cannot use electronic equipment or binoculars.

The Red Sox allegedly told investigators that General Manager John Farrell and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski were not involved.

