FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A new report released by ESPN shows an apparent power struggle brewing in Foxborough between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

The report claims a viral sideline outburst in last month’s game against the Buffalo Bills is the result of months of frustration bubbling just below the surface despite what you may hear from the microphone.

“Nobody’s better prepared than Tom. Tom’s always ready to go, always on top of it; really takes coaching well,” Belichick had said.

According to the report, Brady, Belichick and Kraft have had “serious disagreements’ on everything from Brady’s body coach Alex Guerrero, to the team’s long-term plans at quarterback and Belichick’s bracing coaching style.

Guerrero is the controversial force behind the TB12 Method, which the report claimed divided the team.

The report also stated that Kraft told Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo because “he would not be in the team’s long-term plans.”

This controversial trade reportedly came as a victory for Brady.

According to the report, the team made on statement in response, saying there are “several inaccuracies and multiple examples given that absolutely did not occur.” However, the team did not elaborate.

The Patriots are off this weekend and will play the lowest remaining seed in their playoff opener at Gillette Stadium next weekend.

