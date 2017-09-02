Reports: Patriots trade QB Brissett to Colts for WR Dorsett

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots have swung a trade before the start of the season, trading third-string QB Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The Patriots drafted Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Brissett, out of North Carolina State, started two games for the Patriots in 2016 during Tom Brady’s 4-game suspension and an injury to backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Brissett threw for just 103 yards in his first start, but he made several plays with his legs as well, and the Patriots beat the Houston Texans, 27-0. Brissett lost the next start to Buffalo Bills, 16-0, before Brady returned from his suspension.

Questions surfaced as to whether the Patriots would keep three QBs on the roster again, but it seemed as though Brissett’s job was safe before the trade.

An injury to wide receiver Julian Edelman, which will cause him to miss the entire 2017 season, opened a potential need for a wide receiver.

Dorsett had 33 catches for 528 yards and two TDs in 2016. For his career, he has 99 catches for 753 yards and 3 TDs.

Dorsett is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver who was the first-round pick of the Colts, No. 29 overall, in 2015. He attended Miami.

The Patriots open the regular season Thursday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

