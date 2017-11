(WHDH) — Researchers say they have made a potential breakthrough in diagnosing CTE.

They say an autopsy of a 12-year NFL veteran confirmed the disease just as a brain scan four years before his death had shown.

Researchers hope this will help them diagnose the disease while a person is alive.

