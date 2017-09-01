Rob Gronkowski surprises Make-a-Wish child in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. (WHDH) — Rob Gronkowski helped make a young Patriots fan’s dream come true, surprising the boy at his Melrose home.

Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island granted 7-year-old Ryan Feeney’s wish of having a Patriots-themed football field in his backyard.

To celebrate the completion of the field, Make-a-Wish threw a tailgate party for Ryan. The surprise guests were Gronkowski and Patriots mascot Pat the Patriot. Gronkowski was greeted with a big hug from Ryan and then the Patriots tight end joined Ryan in a football game on his new field.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)