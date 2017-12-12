BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox are teaming up with another famous name in Boston.

Samuel Adams has been named the official beer of the Red Sox.

The designation begins this spring and will last through the 2025 season after Sam Adams signed an eight-year contract deal with the team.

The right field roof deck will now be known as the “Sam Deck” and the bar beneath the third base stands will go by the name of “Sammy’s On Third.”

Sam Adams replaces Budweiser as the official beer of the Red Sox.

