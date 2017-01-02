Schneider makes 22 saves as Devils beat Bruins, 3-0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — PA Parenteau scored his fifth goal in eight games, Cory Schneider made 22 saves and the slumping New Jersey Devils beat the Boston Bruins 3-0 on Monday night.

Sergey Kalinin added an insurance goal early in the third period and set up Taylor Hall’s empty-netter as the Devils won for only the third time in 13 games (3-9-1).

Tuukka Rask had 23 saves for the Bruins, who lost to New Jersey for only the second time in eight games (6-2).

Schneider was the difference in picking up his second shutout of the season, and second in his last four starts. He stopped a power-play redirection in front by Tim Schaller with 1:20 left in the first and made an outstanding stick stop on a rebound try by Patrice Bergeron with 3.3 seconds left in the period following a giveaway by Parenteau.

The puck lay on the goal line for a second or so before Schneider slapped his glove on top of it inches from being a goal. The play was reviewed and the no-goal ruling was confirmed.

Parenteau put the Devils ahead 4:12 into the game with the help of just recalled rookie defenseman Steven Santini and Hall, who returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury.

Santini, a former Boston College product playing in his second NHL game and first this season, took a shot from the right point. Rask pushed the rebound to the left circle and Hall shot it off the goalpost. Parenteau swatted the loose puck off the post and then into the net for his 11th goal. It was Santini’s first NHL point.

Kalinin gave New Jersey breathing room 1:44 into the third period. Miles Wood, another Boston College player, set up the goal with a rush along the right boards into the Bruins’ zone. Kalinin took his centering pass and beat Rask in close for his second goal.

NOTES: Bruins RW David Backes missed his second straight game with a concussion. … This was first of five of six on the road for Bruins. … Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner had five-game point streaks snapped. … Boston killed off all six New Jersey power plays. … Devils centers Travis Zajac and Jacob Josefson were out because of illness. D John Moore missed the game with a concussion.

UP NEXT:

Bruins: Hosts Edmonton on Thursday.

Devils: Visit Carolina on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)