FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – A son gave his dad the present of a lifetime, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the moment even more special.

Matt Leblanc, a high school senior, took his father, Steve LeBlanc, to the Patriots game on Christmas Eve. Kraft presented the life-long Patriots fan with a Super Bowl ring.

“He cried a little, I did see tears, he was absolutely happy, excited,” Matt said.

“My dad’s hard working. He’s a loving guy. He will put effort into everything that he does, really loves the Patriots, I’ll tell you that…” he continued.

Matt took a school field trip from Western Massachusetts to Patriots Place and spent $50 on six raffle tickets for a chance to win a gleaming Super Bowl LI ring for his father.

Matt was headed to math class when he got the call from Kraft.

“After I got off the phone with him, I had the biggest smile on my face, dancing around. People were looking at me strangely, but I didn’t even bother to explain to them. I was just way too happy and excited,” he said.

The high school senior headed to the Patriots game on Christmas with his dad, and he revealed the big news on the sidelines.

“I thought we were just coming to a game on Christmas Eve. I had no idea. I almost said no!” Steve laughed.

Matt leaves for the Air Force after his high school graduation in the spring.

“I feel like I’m not able to give much to my dad already as it is, so for that to be a gift to him as a Christmas gift and as a going away gift for the Air Force, I feel like it was really something special,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)