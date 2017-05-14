BOSTON (AP) — Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jesus Sucre drove in three runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Sunday.

The Rays beat the Red Sox for the second time in three games — and just the sixth time in the last 20 meetings — a day after striking out 16 times in a loss.

Evan Longoria and Sucre both had two singles, and Souza’s homer came during a seven-run ninth as the Rays matched their season-high with 16 hits in a game that lasted 4 hours, 32 minutes.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz (3-3) came out with left triceps tightness before the fourth inning. He gave up two runs and three hits while walking three and striking out three.

Xander Bogaerts had an RBI double for Boston after his 15-game hitting streak was halted Saturday.

Matt Andriese (3-1) gave up two runs in five innings.

Playing on a chilly, windy day with a drizzle falling on and off, both teams had trouble with pop ups — one fell against each and Rays first baseman Logan Morrison snow-coned another — and the outfielders looked like they were tip-toeing after balls on a muddy warning track.

In the second, Tampa Bay made it 2-1 after Pomeranz walked the first two batters, prompting a visit from manager John Farrell. Kevin Kiermaier sacrificed before Sucre’s sacrifice fly.

Sucre’s RBI single increased it to 3-1 in the fourth following a wind-blown ground-rule double. Kiermaier’s pop up fell between two fielders and bounced into the stands.

Longoria’s RBI single made it 4-2. Sucre, Rickie Weeks Jr., Tim Beckham and Kiermaier each had an RBI single in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: DH Hanley Ramirez (strained muscle right shoulder) was back after missing three games. . LHP David Price, sidelined since early spring training with a strained left elbow, threw a simulated game after his rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket was rained out. “We’ll re-evaluate following Friday and wouldn’t rule out his return to us if everything goes according to plan,” Farrell said.

YOUR PRESENT, MOM

Andriese won on Mother’s Day for the second straight year. He earned the win against the Angels last year with his mother, Lynn, watching him for the first time in the big leagues.

SORRY MOMS

Due to the wet field, the Red Sox had to cancel the “running of the bases” that was scheduled for postgame.

ROSTER MOVE

Tampa Bay optioned Saturday’s losing pitcher Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham and recalled RHP Ryne Stanek from the same team. Snell was 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in eight starts.

Stanek made his major-league debut, getting one out and allowing a single.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (3-1, 3.04 ERA) is set to start Monday’s opener of a three-game series at Cleveland against RHP Carlos Carrasco (4-2, 1.86). Archer is coming off eight shutout innings Wednesday, earning a win against Kansas City.

Red Sox: Off Monday before opening a two-game interleague series at St. Louis on Tuesday. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 2.80 ERA) is in line to start.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)