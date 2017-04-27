St. Louis Blues call out fan who made racist comment on Twitter

The St. Louis Blues responded to a fan who made a racist comment during Wednesday night’s playoff game against the Nashville Predators.

After the team posted an update to the game – a P.K. Subban goal that put Nashville up 2-0 – a fan commented in reference to Subban’s race.

That’s when the Blues Twitter feed responded, admonishing the fan for his comments.

“We don’t tolerate racism or discrimination,” the tweet read. “Hockey is for everyone & we expect our fans to treat everyone, including opponents, with respect.”

When the fan responded that his tweet was a joke, St. Louis replied, “If that was a joke it wasn’t very funny.”

The Blues tweet had been retweeted more than 300 times as of Thursday morning.

St. Louis lost the game to Nashville, 4-3, and trails 1-0 in the best-of-7 series.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)