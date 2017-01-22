HULL, MA (WHDH) - Some Steelers fans did a “terrible” deed ahead of the AFC Championship game—they covered a Hull restaurant in “Terrible Towels.”

It’s hard to miss the Steelers fans strong message posted on the window of Schooners in Hull.

The window reads “Got 6?” in the Steelers’ beloved “Terrible Towels.”

The traditional rally towel used in Pittsburgh referenced the number of Super Bowl wins by the Steelers.

Patriots’ fans welcomed the fun trash talking that started way before Sunday’s game.

Clues led Schooners right to some regulars who are Steelers fans.

As for any other Steelers fans planning on going to Schooners—it’s all in good fun.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)