Super Bowl ticket prices drop after Cowboys loss

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Ticket prices for Super Bowl LI have dropped this week following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss on Sunday.

The cheapest tickets for the game are going for around $3,200, about 25 percent less compared to last week. Experts said the prices have dropped after the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

This year’s Super Bowl is being hosted by NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

