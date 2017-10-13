Swampscott family finds key in Tom Brady candy contest

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (WHDH) — A Swampscott family will get to meet Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after they found a skeleton key in their box of candy.

Brady posted a video to his Instagram Thursday, saying anyone who found a skeleton key in a box of Unreal Chocolate would get to meet him. Brady said there are three keys to be found.

Brian Gibbons said he had no idea he was a winner until he was going to recycle the empty box and shook it around, realizing something else was inside.

He said he is looking forward to playing catch with Brady when they meet in person.

