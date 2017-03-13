TD Garden hosts Eastern Massachusetts high school basketball

BOSTON (WHDH) - The best high school basketball teams in eastern Massachusetts got the chance to play on the parquet at TD Garden Monday.

In the Men’s Division II semi-final, the Brighton Bengals took on the Whitman-Hanson Panthers. Brighton came out on top, 94-48. They play Nashoba for the state champsionship this weekend. The Women’s Division II semi-finals was between the Foxborough Warriors and the Arlington Catholic Cougars, with the Cougars winning in a close match, 37-30. The Cougars now go on to play Medfield in the finals.

The Hanover Indians and the Watertown Raiders squared off for the Men’s Division III semi-final. Hanover was down at the half but came back to win, 46-40. They now face Palmer for the D-III title.

The Amesbury Indians played the Archbishop Williams Bishops for the Women’s Division III semi-final. While the Indians were in control most of the game, the Bishops outscored them in the fourth quarter and won the game 55-51. They will place Hoosac Valley for the state title.

