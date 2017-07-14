Teen who helped find Tom Brady’s stolen jerseys gets signed football

SEATTLE (WHDH) — The Seattle teen who helped the FBI recover Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys got a thank-you gift from the Patriots quarterback himself.

Dylan Wagner, 19, shared a photo on Instagram of an autographed football from Brady reading, “Dylan – thanks for the tip.”

Wagner collected sports memorabilia and said he was sharing photos with another collector when he spotted Brady’s missing jersey from Super Bowl XLIX. Wagner passed this on to the FBI and thanks to his tip, the FBI recovered the jersey, along with the jersey that went missing after this year’s Super Bowl LI.

