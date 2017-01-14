The ‘Brady Bandwagon’ draws fans from all over

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Like a genie form a bottle, Tom Brady has been granting the wishes of Patriots fans for years now.

Fans are impressed with everything TB 12 does both on and off the field.

And you don’t even have to be from New England to jump on the Brady Bandwagon.

“I’m from Tennessee,” said one fan, “and I’m a big Brady fan.”

Brady passed Dan Marino for passing yards this year and did it with the best ratio ever of touchdowns to interceptions.

And the one number you hear fans marveling at is 39, Tom Brayd’s last birthday and the fact that he is still going strong when most star quarterbacks have called it quits.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)