BOSTON (AP) — Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is back in the starting lineup Monday after missing the past two games with a bruised right knee.

Boston coach Brad Stevens made the announcement before his team’s matchup against Washington. He said there was no limit on his minutes.

Thomas is the team’s second-leading scorer at 29.2 points per game.

Boston enters the matchup 1 1/2 games ahead of the Wizards for second place in the Eastern Conference, but they trail top-seeded Cleveland by 2 1/2 games.

