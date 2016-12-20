Thomas scores career-high 44, Celtics beat Grizzlies in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 44 points, including 36 after halftime to lead the Boston Celtics past the Memphis Grizzlies 112-109 in overtime Tuesday night.

After the Grizzlies took a 106-105 lead on a rebound basket by Tony Allen with 1:10 left in the extra period, the Celtics scored the next five points.

Al Horford had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Celtics, who overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to win their third straight. Avery Bradley added 16 points.

Thomas also matched his career best for 3-pointers, going 7 of 10 from outside the arc.

Marc Gasol and Troy Daniels led Memphis with 24 points apiece. Mike Conley had 19 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who lost their third in a row — all at home.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)