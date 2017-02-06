Thousands line up at Gillette Stadium for Super Bowl gear

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - After witnessing the Patriots’ huge comeback in Super Bowl LI, thousands of fans flocked to Gillette Stadium Monday morning to get their hands on some Super Bowl swag.

A sea of people gathered outside the Patriots Pro Shop in frigid temperatures, patiently waiting to pick up the team’s official championship gear.

Many fans said they are still soaking up the mind-boggling win.

“I’m still high and I don’t do drugs. I just do Patriots,” said Sandra Balfe. “It’s literally like a Cinderella story.”

Excited fans told 7News they are eagerly anticipating Tuesday’s celebratory parade as they purchased their hats, t-shirts and more. Even with five championships, other fans say they are looking ahead to 2017 and a chance to win a sixth title.

Fans lining the street waiting for the Pats bus to arrive at Gillette Stadium! @7News pic.twitter.com/eQ27G7sOBC — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) February 6, 2017

