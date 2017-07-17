Tiger Woods drops out of top 1,000 world ranking

NEW YORK (WHDH) — Tiger Woods has dropped out of the top 1,000 in golf world rankings for the first time since turning professional.

Woods is now number 1,005. The low rank comes just a few weeks after he was arrested on Memorial Day for allegedly driving under the influence. Woods called it an unexpceted reaction to prescribed medications.

Woods has won 14 major tournaments and said he would love to continue playing professional golf.

