BOSTON (WHDH) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was joined by NBA star Steph Curry on the green this weekend for a golf game.

Brady shared the photo on his Instagram with the caption “Young Jedi.”

Brady and Curry are both wearing their Under Armour gear on the golf course. Both of them are sponsored by the athletic company.

