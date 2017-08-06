Tom Brady honors mom in social media post

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady paid tribute to his mother Galynn Brady on Instagram, calling her his champ.

“Every practice, every game, every meal, every call, every hug – for all the love that you give and every moment you make possible, thank you mom. You are my champ, my definition of unlike any and the epitome of everything UnderArmour Women stands for. I love you,” Brady wrote on Instagram, with a picture of him and his mother from his high school football days.

Brady said his mother was his inspiration behind the Patriots’ historic comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year in Super Bowl LI.

Galynn Brady spent most of last season undergoing treatment for cancer and was unable to get to any of the games until the Super Bowl. This offseason, Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised her with her own Super Bowl ring, just like the one her son got. Brady said Kraft has been supportive of everything his mother has gone through and it was a big surprise for everyone.

