Tom Brady launches meal kit plan with Needham company

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Patriots fans can now eat like Tom Brady, as the quarterback partnered with a Needham company to develop “TB12 Performance Meals” meal kits.

The kits are made by Purple Carrot, a plant-based food company founded by CEO Andy Levitt in his own kitchen almost three years ago.

“Tom’s all about authenticity and finding a way to share the kinds of meals that he eats because that’s what people ask him about a lot,” said Levitt. “‘What is it you’re doing? What is it you’re eating?'”

The kits provide three meals a week that will feed two people. Each kit comes with all the pre-packaged ingredients needed and detailed recipe cards with step-by-step instructions. Recipes include roasted red pepper pasta, grape leaf pilaf and hearts of palm tacos.

“These are all meals that Tom will be eating at home,” said Levitt.

Purple Carrot’s test kitchen worked on creating the recipes, which were then shared with Brady and his TB12 team. Levitt said Brady and his team approve everything before it is sent to customers.

