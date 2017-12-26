Tom Brady makes grandmother’s biscuits for Christmas

BOSTON (WHDH) — Tom Brady was in the kitchen for Christmas, making his grandmother’s biscuits.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, posted a series of videos to her Instagram that showed her husband baking the bisuits.

Brady already showed off his baking skills before Thanksgiving when he made the same biscuits. Teammate Rob Gronkowski said he asked Brady to bring some in so he could try them.

“He was bragging about them today,” Gronkowski said. “I told him to bring some in, and he said, ‘Oh, they were so good. They were all eaten.’ So I told him to make some more.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)