Tom Brady pokes fun at sleepwear, New York fans in Funny or die sketch

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady poked fun at his Under Armour “recovery sleepwear” in a Funny or Die sketch that was posted on Friday.

Brady, touting a line of sleepwear that is purported to aid in improving sleep and promoting recovery, appeared in a light-hearted video to model his product.

The mock-shopping channel even takes a call from a Long Island football fan who loves the sleepwear, but hates the model.

“Pats suck!” says the caller.

“No, you suck, man,” Brady replies.

It’s been an eventful bye week for the Patriots QB as he waits to find out who his team will play in the divisional round next weekend. Brady also joined Instagram and posted a photo of himself enjoying the winter weather.

You can take the boy out of California… and I think they took the California out of the boy! Instagram is coming… A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

You can catch the Funny or Die video here:

