(WHDH) — A Patriots’ win means its time for the season’s first edition of the TB Times.

This week’s Times features Tom Brady, Chris Hogan and Alan Branch riding a float, Mardi Gras-style.

Fans may also notice the “Ask Tom” advertisement. Brady commented online saying fans can ask him anything.

