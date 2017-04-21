Tom Brady shares motivational message for Isaiah Thomas, Celtics

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the Boston Celtics down 2-0 to the Chicago Bulls, New England’s king of comebacks took to Instagram Friday to share a motivational message for the team and their grieving star Isaiah Thomas.

Brady led the Patriots to 25-point comeback win in the Super Bowl in February. Now he’s wishing Boston’s basketball team some luck as they get set to play a pair of pivotal playoff games in the Windy City.

Brady’s message said: “It’s how you come back…Good luck tonight. We all have your back! #YourTurn.”

Thomas flew to Chicago to join his teammates Thursday night after attending his younger sister’s funeral in Washington. She was killed in a car crash last weekend before Game 1.

If there’s one thing Bostonians know, it’s that playoff fortunes can change quickly.

Let’s not forget the historic 3-0 comeback in 2004, when the Red Sox defeated the Yankees to win the AL Championship series.

Boston and Chicago square off in Game 3 Friday night.

