Tom Brady shares video of him skiing on Instagram

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady shared a video on his Instagram page of him attempting a ski jump while on vacation and it got a response from another famous athlete.

Brady left fans guessing if he was OK or if it was even him skiing in the video.

This not the first time the Patriots quarterback showed his daredevil side while on vacation. Two years ago, he dove off a cliff in Costa Rica. He shared the video on Facebook with the caption, “Never doing that again.”

Fans were concerned over Brady’s jump, including soccer star David Beckham. “You OK? Don’t be scaring us like this,” Beckham commented.

Brady responded to Beckham, saying, “All good…just my left shoulder, which isn’t very important to me anyway.”

