Tom Brady, sporting safety bubble, maintains “no curse”

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - In a new video posted on his Facebook page, Patriots QB Tom Brady maintains there’s no such thing as curses…but his business partners aren’t taking any chances.

In the video, Brady meets with members of his TB12 Sports Therapy Center sporting a bubble and gives an impassioned speech about his ability to stay on the field without the need for the bubble.

Brady even says he could play to 65…or 75!

His business partners are inspired — but they’ve got a Plan B instead.

Brady had appeared in a video on Friday after being named to the cover of the Madden 18 video game, which is believed by many to be cursed.

In the video, Brady says there’s no such thing as curses, then breaks a mirror and walks under a ladder to prove it.

The video had some fans feeling nervous about Brady’s insistence on tempting fate.

You can check out the video below.

