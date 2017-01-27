Tom Brady Sr. defends son, calls Goodell a liar

SAN FRANCISCO (WHDH) — Tom Brady’s father had some harsh words for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Friday as he spoke about Deflategate and his son’s punishment.

Speaking from his hometown of San Francisco, Tom Brady Sr. was asked about Deflategate, where the Patriots were accused of deflating footballs. The investigation led to a four-game suspension for Brady. Tom Brady Sr. defended his son, calling what Goodell did “beyond reprehensible” and said the commissioner was a liar.

“He went on a witch hunt and got way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways,” said Brady’s father.

“The reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Tom Brady Sr. continued. “He got suspended because the court said that could, Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

Tom Brady Sr. said it was difficult to watch his son deal with Deflategate and said any parent could understand what he was going through.

Goodell said earlier this week he would be honored to hand Brady the Vince Lombardi Trophy if the Patriots win the Super Bowl. Tom Brady Sr. said it should be an honor because “someone that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on.”

