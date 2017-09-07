Tom Brady’s secret to staying sharp — brain games

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at the top of his game and for the past four years, he has been using a computer game to keep his mind quick and alert.

Brady has been using a game from Posit Science to stay sharp. The game involves reacting to visual images quickly and training the user to use their peripheral vision.

Dr. Henry Mahncke said he was contacted recently by Brady’s people, who told him about how Brady has been using the game since 2013.

“You could have knocked me over with a feather. We didn’t invent this for the best professional football player in the world,” said Mahncke.

Postit Science has now unveiled a special game that features football players in Patriots and Chiefs colors.

Watch the video above to see some tailgating Patriots fans try out Brady’s game.

