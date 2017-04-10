Verlander, Sale duel before Castellanos lifts Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander and Chris Sale dominated in a matchup of ace pitchers before Nicholas Castellanos singled in the go-ahead run off Sale in the eighth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 on Monday.

Verlander gave up an unearned run, three hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings. Justin Wilson (1-0) struck out one and walked one in the eighth and Francisco Rodriguez struck out two and allowed a hit in the ninth, earning his second save in three chances.

Sale (0-1) struck out 10 and gave up two runs and five hits over 7 2/3 innings.

Ian Kinsler homered off Sale in the sixth.

The Red Sox scored their only run in the second inning after Castellanos’ fielding error loaded the bases with no outs.

