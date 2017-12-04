VOTE: Do you think Rob Gronkowski should be suspended?

(WHDH) — Rob Gronkowski is awaiting his fate from the league office this week after a questionable hit on a Bills player during Sunday’s win in Buffalo.

Video replays showed Gronkowski running at and jumping on Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White, leading Bills running back LeSean McCoy to call it “a nasty and dirty play.”

Gronkowski was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play and later apologized for the incident.

Since the incident, speculation centered on whether the star tight end should be fined, suspended, or let off the hook for the play. What do you think? Vote in our poll and let us know.

VOTE: Should Rob Gronkowski face discipline for his hit during Sunday's game against the Bills? — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) December 4, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)