When it comes to Super Bowl uniforms, are white jerseys lucky?

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Does jersey color matter when it comes to the Super Bowl? The record might suggest yes.

As the designated home team, the Atlanta Falcons have chosen to wear red to the year’s ultimate match-up in Houston.

Over the last 12 years, the team that has worn white has gone 11-1 in the Super Bowl.

But the lucky color does not seem to play a role in past New England Super Bowl wins. The Patriots have worn white for two – or exactly half – of their four Super Bowl championship titles.

AFC champion New England (16-2) has won nine consecutive games — and hasn’t even trailed since Nov. 27. NFC champion Atlanta (13-5) has won its past six in a row, scoring at least 33 points in each.

SEE RELATED: Patriots shatter multiple records in AFC Championship win

Brady and coach Bill Belichick will be seeking their — and the Patriots’ — fifth Lombardi Trophy, and second in three years. This will be the franchise’s league-record ninth appearance in the Super Bowl, including titles in the 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2015 editions. The Falcons have never won the Super Bowl. This will be Atlanta’s second trip to the big game; it lost to Denver in 1999.

SEE RELATED: Patriots fans discuss AFC title game, Super Bowl

Whatever color players wear, it is safe to assume New England fans will put their faith in a tested Patriots team when they tune in on February 5.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)