World Series Game 1 expected to be hottest in MLB history

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — The World Series begins Tuesday and Game 1 is expected to break the record for the hottest World Series game in Major League Baseball (MLB) history.

The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Hoston Astros is being played in Los Angeles, where temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s. Starting pitchers said the heat is not a concern for them.

“I don’t think it’s going to change anything,” said Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. “By five, the sun will be down. Look, they’re from Houston, I’m from Texas, it’s going to be hot for everybody. We’re all used to it, it will be fine.”

“It’s the World Series, so if it’s a little bit hotter than usual, that’s fine with me. There’s no place I’d rather be,” said Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel.

The previous record for high temperature in the World Series was 94 degrees, when the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted the New York Yankees in 2001.

