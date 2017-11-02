Yasiel Puig’s home robbed during World Series Game 7

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig’s home was robbed during Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday.

Police said Puig’s home was broken into and items were stolen. The value of the stolen items is not known.

This is the second time this year that Puig has been robbed. Police said $170,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a home owned by Puig back in March.

