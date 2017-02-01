Youth football making changes to the game for increased participation

USA football is making several changes to youth games in hopes of increasing participation and cutting down on hard hits.

Youth football will now feature six to nine players instead of 11 and the field will be smaller.

Kickoffs and punts will also be eliminated.

Participation in youth football has dropped in recent years as parents are concerned about head injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)