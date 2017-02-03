7News personalities make their Super Bowl LI predictions

It’s almost time for Super Bowl LI, and there’s no surprise who 7News personalities think will win.

Despite the Patriots only being 3-point favorites in the game, there’s little wavering about how the home team should fare on Sunday evening.

Take a look at the 7News team’s predictions and make sure to let us know who you think will win, as well as the final score!

Christa Delcamp: Patriots 27, Falcons 17

Kris Anderson: Patriots 31, Falcons 24

Alaina Pinto: Patriots 27, Falcons 13

Wren Clair: Patriots 38, Falcons 10

Nancy Chen: Patriots 21, Falcons 17

Ryan Schulteis: Patriots 27, Falcons 10

Hank Phillippi-Ryan: Patriots 31, Falcons 28

Steve Tellier: Patriots 35, Falcons 31

Kim Lucey: Patriots 41, Falcons 35

Dan Hausle: Patriots 31, Falcons 27

Jonathan Hall: Patriots 24, Falcons 17

