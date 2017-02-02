Brady merchandise remains the most popular in the NFL

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not only leading his team, he is also the leader off the field when it comes to merchandise.

Brady, who will be playing in his seventh Super Bowl, remains the leader in the NFL when it comes to selling licensed merchanse.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” said Patriots fan Gary Esposito. “There’s never been someone like him and all the stats and the consistency.”

At the NFL Experience in Houston, a jersey worn by Brady in a 2014 game against the Buffalo Bills is up for auction. It is expected to go for more than $50,000.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)