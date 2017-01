HOUSTON (WHDH) — Tom Brady was showing off a gift from his wife Gisele during media night.

“She gave me this right before I came down, for protection…” said Brady.

He said she would be very glad to know he was wearing the necklace.

Brady also said he has been very blessed to find such a wonderful woman and a wonderful partner.

