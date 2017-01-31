NEW YORK (AP) — Nutritional supplement seller GNC intended to use a 30-second Super Bowl ad to revamp its image. But the NFL had other ideas.

GNC said Tuesday it was notified that it will not be allowed to air the ad it created — or any ad — during the game Sunday because it violates an NFL policy against having supplements advertised during its games.

A number of companies in the past have had their Super Bowl ads rejected due to content, and have had to switch them out or make modifications.

But this is the first time in recent memory that an advertiser has been banned completely.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)