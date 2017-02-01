HOUSTON (WHDH) - A unique way to get your head in the game has been on full display in Houston.

Customized helmets, handmade by a talented artist, are on sale at the Super Bowl’s NFL Experience.

The helmets are just one of the many items found at the NFL Experience.

The GOAT, also known as Tom Brady, owns two of the helmets.

“He bought one through a gallery here in Houston and the other was a birthday present for Tom,” said Charles Fazzino, the artist. “…And I created and put some artwork on it that really depicted his career,” he added.

The artist said he travels to each stadium to get inspired by the city and create a one-of-a-kind piece.

“”I try to capture the essence of a city, so it’s not just about the game. It’s about the stadium, the excitement,” said Fazzino.

He said it takes him months to design and create just one custom helmet.

The helmets run at $5,000 a piece.

