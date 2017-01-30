Patriots fanbase in Houston ready for Super Bowl

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Super Bowl LI is being played in Houston, where there is a significant representation of Patriots Nation.

“I’ve been watching here for years,” said Patriots fan Joe Levy. “I grew up in Houston, my mom’s from Boston.”

The local Patriots fan club in Houston watches their games at Lucky’s Pub, which is where they will gather to watch the Super Bowl. Many of the Patriots fans in Texas said they started following the team after the Oilers left in 1996, leaving Houston without an NFL franchise.

“I love the way the Patriots run that organization,” said fan Travis Zibros.

The Patriots fanbase in Houston are looking forward to the Super Bowl, with many telling 7News they are putting their faith in quarterback Tom Brady.

